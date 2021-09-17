iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Position Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.