iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.86 and last traded at $27.89. 111,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 232,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.