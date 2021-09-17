iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,655,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 222.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 177,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 122,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. 354,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

