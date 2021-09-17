iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,022 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 257,396 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 302,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $47.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.