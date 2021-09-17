iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.34% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $22,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60,692 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,157,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,778,000 after acquiring an additional 321,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

