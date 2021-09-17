iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 86,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,799,116 shares.The stock last traded at $69.12 and had previously closed at $68.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after acquiring an additional 698,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,740 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,574.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 421,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 409,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,286,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

