iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.76. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,874. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.