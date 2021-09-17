iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 123,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EIRL stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $62.30.

