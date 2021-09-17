iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 56,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 858,930 shares.The stock last traded at $27.39 and had previously closed at $27.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

