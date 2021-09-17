iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,033,490 shares.The stock last traded at $48.88 and had previously closed at $49.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

