iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $171.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,858. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day moving average of $159.31. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

