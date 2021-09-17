iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 109,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,126. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $255.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.53 and its 200-day moving average is $238.44.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

