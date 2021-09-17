iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Cut by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,977,000 after purchasing an additional 596,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $221.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,180,193. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

