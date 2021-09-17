iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 92,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,408,821 shares.The stock last traded at $80.57 and had previously closed at $81.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.