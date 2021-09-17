iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $267.60. The stock had a trading volume of 47,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.64 and its 200-day moving average is $267.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

