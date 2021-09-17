iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $437,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.51. 502,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,945. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

