iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,833,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $149.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,345. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $146.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

