iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,413,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.94. The stock had a trading volume of 280,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,556. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

