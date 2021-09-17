iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $950,000.

IYW opened at $107.74 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

