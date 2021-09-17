iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Stake Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $25.37 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19.

