iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Down 52.0% in August

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISPC. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the second quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the second quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSpecimen stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.88. 57,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,113. iSpecimen has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

