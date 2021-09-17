Ispolink Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.33 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ispolink has traded up 61.8% against the dollar. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00132838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Ispolink

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,703,419 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

