Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Down 45.1% in August

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ITRM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,669. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITRM. HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. G.Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,598,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 389,430 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

