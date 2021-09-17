J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JSAIY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.37.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

