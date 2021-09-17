Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) is Paragon Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for 4.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $131.24. 7,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,997. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average of $133.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.