Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $23,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.31.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

