Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Up 105.3% in August

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the August 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ JSMD opened at $67.93 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period.

