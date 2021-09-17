Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.66 and last traded at $32.80. 732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 228,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $723,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.