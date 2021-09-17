Jarvis+ Market Capitalization Achieves $1.86 Million (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 61.9% higher against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.