Jarvis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $479,884.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00134480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00763440 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.