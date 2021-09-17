JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JD.com were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $77.17 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

