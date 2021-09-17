Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SFL in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

SFL stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 30.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

