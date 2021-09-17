Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Welltower Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a report released on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.10.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.
Welltower stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
