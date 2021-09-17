JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $14,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $15,210.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $15,140.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $14,860.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $15,530.00.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.24. 208,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,211,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $4,761,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 35.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 235,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.