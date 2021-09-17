JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

JKS opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 54.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 54.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 32.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

