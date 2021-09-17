JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.76. JOANN shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1,439 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOAN. Barclays cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth $8,778,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $5,389,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

