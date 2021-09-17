John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $743,380 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $152.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.