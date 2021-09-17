John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. 19,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,849. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

