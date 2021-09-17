John J. Harrington Sells 21,050 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.47. 1,885,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,004. The firm has a market cap of $332.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.71. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athersys in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

