John R. Block Sells 14,511 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,951. The company has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth $45,032,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.