Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,815,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,075 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.30% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,099,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.15. 167,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

