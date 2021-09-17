Joseph Gebbia Sells 145,833 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84.

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 204,166 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $31,478,313.88.

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28.

ABNB traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $166.59. 20,002,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,229. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 569.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

