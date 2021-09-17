Joseph (Seph) Glew Purchases 10,000 Shares of Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,870.00 ($9,907.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Get Wotso Property alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Wotso Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Wotso Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wotso Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.