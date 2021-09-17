JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,786 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,390. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $473.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

