JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.23. 396,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,671,390. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

