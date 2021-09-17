JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock remained flat at $$158.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 563,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,390. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

