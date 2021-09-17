JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,390. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $472.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

