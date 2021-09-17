JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 170,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 69,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.33. The stock had a trading volume of 628,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $473.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

