JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

NYSE:DB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 219,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,651. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 28.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

