JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CTTAY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 89,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. Research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

